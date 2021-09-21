LSU vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

LSU (2-1) vs Mississippi State (2-1) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

The passing game is working.

This is still a work in progress, and beating McNeese State and Central Michigan hardly prove that the Tigers are back to being at a high level – especially after losing to UCLA to kick things off – but QB Max Johnson has been great. Keeping up in a possible firefight won’t be a problem.

On the other side, it’s hard to generate sacks against the quick-hitting Mississippi State offense, but pressure matters. LSU leads the nation in sacks and tackles for loss – it’s going to make Bulldog QB Will Rogers press a bit for an attack that already doesn’t do anything down the field.

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The passing game is working … sort of.

It’s a whole lot of dinking and dunking, and there’s no running game whatsoever to fall back on. While the LSU corners are future NFL starters, the pass defense hasn’t been anything special. It’s not as bad as 2020 – starting out by giving up 632 yards in the opener against MSU – but it’s still hardly a rock.

Rogers threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-29 loss to Memphis – HE WAS DOWN on that punt return, and … sorry, but I digress – for an O that dominates the time of possession. That’s helped by a defense that’s doing a fantastic job of getting off the field in a hurry – the Bulldogs lead all SEC teams in third down stops.

What’s Going To Happen

Everyone’s going to be into the offensive side, but the defenses are going to be the difference.

Neither one will be dominant – both passing games will work – but Mississippi State will do a better job of controlling the ball and the tempo, and the defensive side will take over when it needs to.

Neither team will run well, and at home, Mississippi State’s short-range passing attack will be a bit more effective.

LSU vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 26, LSU 24

Line: LSU -2.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

