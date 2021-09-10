LSU vs McNeese State: How to watch plus game predictions

Saturday night in Death Valley the LSU Tigers get a chance to even their 2021 record two games in. After the loss to UCLA, the Tigers host an in-state opponent from the FCS, McNeese State.

After warts from 2020 arose once again in 2021, the optimism of the season quickly faded as the Bruins ran and threw all over the Tigers’ defense. The Cowboys are nowhere near the level of UCLA, but if Cody Orgeron can throw the ball on this defense, we could be in for another long afternoon.

The hot seat for head coach Ed Orgeron began to heat up, even a dominating win over McNeese won’t be enough to quiet the noise around the football program. At least not until after Central Michigan and Mississippi State. The Tigers still have an opportunity to get to 3-1 ahead of SEC play, which is important for postseason chances.

What to watch for when LSU hosts McNeese State on Saturday

As far as the game on Saturday, it gives LSU an opportunity to fix a lot of issues. Most of which are coachable. The Tigers and Cowboys play Saturday night and you will need a subscription to watch the game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

How To Watch, Listen, and Stream

TV: ESPN+, SEC Network+

Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm CDT

Listen: 98.1, 104.5, 107.3 FM (Baton Rouge)

Full Listing- LSU Radio Network

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN App

Game Prediction

I took one on the chin last week choosing LSU to win that game on the road in Pasadena, California. Just like the team, there is an opportunity to even my season record.

Game Pick Off X-Factor Def X-Factor Season Talley LSU Tyrion Davis-Price BJ Ojulari 0-1

In this game, I think it gets put away relatively early on and allows some of the younger players to see in-game action. McNeese will score some points late after the outcome has been well decided.

My bold prediction is Tyrion Davis-Price runs for 150 yards and three touchdowns in this game.

Score: LSU 56, McNeese 27

