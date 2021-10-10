LSU vs. Kentucky: The good, bad and flat out ugly

The LSU Tigers were looking to make a statement with the world counting them out against Kentucky. It was good. It was bad, and it was flat-out ugly. Let’s start with the good news.

The Good: Ty Davis-Price

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Starting with the good, it seemed as though the LSU running back was the only positive on the night. Of course outside of a few splash plays once the game was out of reach.

Davis-Price put together his best game of the season, taking advantage of how the Kentucky team plays defense. It will give up the underneath stuff but wants to keep everything in front of it.

Davis-Price recorded his first 100-yard game since the Arkansas game a season ago. He finished with 147 yards rushing, including 88 yards after contact. He hit six runs of 10-plus yards and one for 30 yards. It was a performance the offense can build upon.

Related

Studs and duds: Which LSU Tigers stood out on Saturday

Next, we look at the bad

The Bad: Max Johnson

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Fair or not, Max Johnson isn’t above criticism here. After starting the game a perfect eight for eight, it fell apart for the Tigers offense in the passing game. On a night where the running game finally got rolling, the passing game was a no-show.

In the second quarter, Johnson was 1-for-6 for a total of 16 yards on a pass to Jaray Jenkins. He was a perfect 5-5 in the third quarter for 42 yards, but the Tigers didn’t score until Kentucky led 21-0. Davis-Price found the end zone only to have the Wildcats extend their lead to 35-7 with 12 minutes left.

Johnson missed throws on multiple occasions to Jack Bech. Without Kayshon Boutte, this offense had no playmaking ability on the outside. The offensive line couldn’t protect Johnson. When the play goes off schedule, Johnson struggles. They might have to find a way to get it back on schedule.

Story continues

More than anything, it looks like the moment is too big for the offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and the quarterback at times.

Finally, the flat out ugly truth

The Ugly: LSU’s defensive performance

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday night, the LSU Tigers defense wasn’t up to the task of slowing the SEC’s top rusher. This season Chris Rodriguez Jr. has averaged over 120 yards per game, against the Tigers he had 147 yards on just 16 carries. That is 9.2 yards per attempt. His teammate Kavosiey Smoke added 104 yards on 12 carries, 8.7 per attempt.

Had Kentucky continue to run the ball with quarterback Will Levis, he might have gotten 100 yards as well. He finished with 6.8 yards per attempt on 11 attempts. Simply put, the team ran the ball at will against this defense, and LSU could do nothing to stop it.

The defense had opportunities to limit the damage, but it missed 10 tackles. That amounted to 183 yards after contact. They gave up 330 yards rushing, more than half after poor tackle attempts. In the passing game, the Tigers gave up 145 yards after the catch. The defense was flat-out ugly on Saturday, which is Ed Orgeron’s calling card.

List