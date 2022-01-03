LSU vs Kansas State: Mercari Texas Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Tuesday, January 4

LSU vs Kansas State: Mercari Texas Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 4

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Kansas State (7-5), LSU (6-6)

LSU vs Kansas State Mercari Texas Bowl Preview

– It’s the last game before the College Football Playoff National Championship, and it’s going to be … interesting.

The Brian Kelly era isn’t starting yet – offensive line coach Brad Davis will take over for the game, becoming the first African-American head football coach at LSU. He’s going to bring the energy and the commitment, but a slew of starters are questionable.

– Already out is quarterback Max Johnson – he’s transferring – leaving the Tigers with a big problem. There aren’t a lot of great options for the job without costing Garrett Nussmeier a year of eligibility.

The offense has to hope for the ground game to take over early and for the defense to do just enough to keep this close against an inconsistent Kansas State attack.

– Kansas State didn’t have much of a passing game over the last few games of the season and failed to get to 300 total yards in any of them.

However, the defense is good at keeping games close, the pass rush should be good enough to bother whoever is under center for the Tigers, and this isn’t going to be a high-scoring shootout.

Both defensive lines should dictate the action, and it should come doesn’t to who makes the biggest mistakes.

Why Kansas State Will Win The Mercari Texas Bowl

Let’s just say the LSU lineup has a slew of new faces and interesting options.

There’s no reason to sugar coat it – this isn’t the LSU Tiger team of 2021.

Between the coaching change, all of the departures, the guys who got hit with COVID, and a slew of other issues, this is a shadow of the team’s former self, and even that version wasn’t all that great.

Expect a whole lot of underclassmen, a slew of untested parts, and almost no developed depth to rely on.

On the flip side, Kansas State is almost all back full, and that’s starts with QB Skyler Thompson. If he’s truly back to his healthy form, the Wildcats have the backfield and the veterans in all the key parts that LSU doesn’t have.

Defensively, Kansas State was solid during the season, and now it gets an LSU ground game that had a few moments, but was still among the worst in the SEC. Top back Tyrion Davis-Price is off to the NFL …

Again, LSU just doesn’t have the guys. However …

Why LSU Will Win The Mercari Texas Bowl

There’s still talent among the young guys, and there’s more four-star recruit level parts than Kansas State brings.

It might not be the most cohesive of groups, but QB Garrett Nussmeier was a great recruit. RB Corey Kiner was a great recruit. TE Jack Bech caught 43 passes, WR Jaray Jenkins is a veteran, and the starting five on the offensive line isn’t bad.

Yeah, Kansas State is more experienced and is more like its normal self but the big wins game against … Nevada? West Virginia? The team was able to push Oklahoma and Baylor a bit, but there wasn’t any sort of a giant signature victory.

This is a good Wildcat team, but the offense wasn’t anything special and there isn’t a lot of scoring punch. It’s possible LSU comes out hot, and then can use all the athleticism and skill to hang on.

LSU vs Kansas State: Mercari Texas Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

LSU will play its heart out for Brad Davis.

He’s got the lines that could and should be able to take over at times, but there are way too many missing parts to pull this off.

Most of the top LSU tacklers are gone, but the remaining parts will play hard enough to keep this close. However, there won’t be enough of a running game to find any sort of consistency, and Kansas State will get the two big plays needed in the second half to push through.

It won’t be anything pretty, but this should be very close, and for the next-to-last game of the year, very interesting.

Mercari Texas Bowl: LSU vs Kansas State Prediction, Lines

Kansas State 26, LSU 20

Line: Kansas State -4.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: New Year’s Eve in a bar

1: New Year’s Eve watching a ball drop

