LSU vs Kansas State History: The lone matchup in the series

When LSU takes the field against Kansas State on Tuesday night, it will only be the second time in the history of the sport that has happened.

These two squads haven’t met in over 40 years, with the first and last time coming on September 13, 1980.

It was just Jerry Stovall’s second game as LSU’s head coach after losing 16-0 to Bobby Bowden’s No. 13 ranked Florida State the week before.

Kansas State was led by head coach Jim Dickey, still about 10 years away from when Bill Snyder would eventually take over the program.

The quarterback for LSU was sophomore Alan Risher in his first year as the starter. In this game, he was 10-12 for 94 yards, adding a touchdown on top of that. Risher had some success on the ground too, running for 51 yards.

Kansas State had a coach’s son at quarterback. Darrell Dickey, who was 10 of 17 for 134 yards. It wasn’t enough to get on the scoreboard though, as LSU shut out Kansas State to get the 16-0 win.

It was the first game Stovall ever coached in Tiger Stadium and the first win of his career. LSU went on to finish season 7-4 but declined an invitation to the Peach Bowl because much like they are today, they were dealing with a lot of injury issues.

Stovall didn’t go on to have much success at LSU as a coach. He had a great career as a player, but his contract was bought out following the 1983 season.