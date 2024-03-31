LSU vs. Iowa Elite Eight Prediction and Pick: Can Tigers pull the upset?

After a year of speculation, we’re getting the rematch. Angel Reese and LSU will face Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday night with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

According to FanDuel, Iowa is a 1.5-point favorite, making LSU an underdog for just the third time this year. Both instances were against South Carolina and LSU went 0-2, but the Tigers were competitive in both games.

LSU passed its toughest test yet against UCLA, beating the Bruins 78-69. But Iowa, a top-three team in the country, poses a different challenge.

Despite Iowa being favored, LSU and Iowa have the same odds to win the region at +650.

I think Iowa is a good matchup for LSU. The Tigers proved that with their double-digit win last year and I think they’re peaking at the right time again this year.

Flau’Jae Johnson’s emergence has given LSU the offensive star power it needs to compete with Clark and the Tigers have the advantage in the post with Reese and Aneesah Morrow.

I like LSU to cover the spread in this one, winning 82-74.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire