LSU vs. Grambling: How to watch Tigers’ home opener on Saturday night in Week 2

After a disappointing loss in Orlando against Florida State to kick off the 2023 season, LSU returns to Baton Rouge to kick off its home slate against Grambling on Saturday night.

This will be the second straight year LSU’s home opener has come against an in-state HBCU, and the Grambling Tigers are led by a former NFL head coach, Hue Jackson.

Saturday night’s contest shouldn’t prove too difficult for the Tigers and should provide the coaching staff with several opportunities to work out some of the kinks from the opener.

Here’s everything you need to know before Saturday night’s home opener, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Sept. 9, 2023

Time : 6:30 p.m. CT

Live Stream : ESPN+

Radio: LSU Sports Network

Injury Report

RB John Emery Jr. (Out)

WR Aaron Anderson (Probable)

Players to Watch

LSU:

Passing: Jayden Daniels (346 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 59.5% completion)

Rushing: Jayden Daniels (15 attempts, 64 yards, 0 TD)

Receiving: Brian Thomas Jr. (7 receptions, 142 yards, 1 TD)

Tackling: Omar Speights, Major Burns (8)

Sacks: Harold Perkins (7.5 in 2022)

Interceptions: Duce Chestnut (1)

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire