LSU vs. Georgia State score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on the Panthers in Death Valley

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to continue its winning ways this weekend when the Tigers host Georgia State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN2).

The No. 15 Tigers (7-3) took down Florida last weekend, 52-35, on the back of Jayden Daniels' historic performance. Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for at least 350 yards and run for 200 in a game, scoring five total touchdowns and accumulating 606 total yards in the win.

It was a bounce back win for LSU after it had lost to Alabama on the road the previous week, 42-28.

Georgia State (6-4) has lost three in a row, allowing at least 42 points in each defeat. The Panthers have never faced LSU before.

LSU football score vs. Georgia State Panthers

LSU football vs. Georgia State: Live updates

What channel is LSU football vs. Georgia State on today?

  • TV: ESPN2

  • Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, ESPN+, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Georgia State start time

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

  • Time: 7 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Georgia State betting odds

  • Spread: LSU (-31.5)

  • Over/Under: 72.5 points

  • Moneyline: LSU (-8238), Georgia State (+2404)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 45-24 loss

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 72-10 win

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 41-14 win

Sep. 23

Arkansas, 34-31 win

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss

Oct. 7

at Missouri, 49-39 win

Oct. 14

Auburn, 48-18 win

Oct. 21

Army, 62-0 win

Oct. 28

Idle

Nov. 4

at Alabama, 42-28 loss

Nov. 11

Florida, 52-35 win

Nov. 18

Georgia State, 7 p.m. CT

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT

Georgia State football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Thursday, Aug. 31

Rhode Island, 42-35 win

Saturday, Sept. 9

UConn, 35-14 win

Saturday, Sept. 16

at Charlotte, 41-25 win

Saturday, Sept. 21

at Coastal Carolina, 30-17 win

Saturday, Sept. 30

Troy, 28-7 loss

Saturday, Oct. 7

Idle

Saturday, Oct. 14

Marshall, 41-24 win

Saturday, Oct. 21

at Louisiana, 20-17 win

Saturday, Oct. 26

at Georgia Southern, 44-27 loss

Saturday, Nov. 4

James Madison, 42-14 loss

Saturday, Nov. 11

Appalachian State, 42-14 loss

Saturday, Nov. 18

at LSU, 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Old Dominion, 1 p.m. CT

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU vs. Georgia State score, updates, highlights: Tigers face Panthers