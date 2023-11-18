LSU vs. Georgia State score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on the Panthers in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to continue its winning ways this weekend when the Tigers host Georgia State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN2).

The No. 15 Tigers (7-3) took down Florida last weekend, 52-35, on the back of Jayden Daniels' historic performance. Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for at least 350 yards and run for 200 in a game, scoring five total touchdowns and accumulating 606 total yards in the win.

It was a bounce back win for LSU after it had lost to Alabama on the road the previous week, 42-28.

Georgia State (6-4) has lost three in a row, allowing at least 42 points in each defeat. The Panthers have never faced LSU before.

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, ESPN+, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 7 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Georgia State betting odds

Spread: LSU (-31.5)

Over/Under: 72.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-8238), Georgia State (+2404)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss Oct. 7 at Missouri, 49-39 win Oct. 14 Auburn, 48-18 win Oct. 21 Army, 62-0 win Oct. 28 Idle Nov. 4 at Alabama, 42-28 loss Nov. 11 Florida, 52-35 win Nov. 18 Georgia State, 7 p.m. CT Nov. 25 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT

Georgia State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Rhode Island, 42-35 win Saturday, Sept. 9 UConn, 35-14 win Saturday, Sept. 16 at Charlotte, 41-25 win Saturday, Sept. 21 at Coastal Carolina, 30-17 win Saturday, Sept. 30 Troy, 28-7 loss Saturday, Oct. 7 Idle Saturday, Oct. 14 Marshall, 41-24 win Saturday, Oct. 21 at Louisiana, 20-17 win Saturday, Oct. 26 at Georgia Southern, 44-27 loss Saturday, Nov. 4 James Madison, 42-14 loss Saturday, Nov. 11 Appalachian State, 42-14 loss Saturday, Nov. 18 at LSU, 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 25 at Old Dominion, 1 p.m. CT

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

