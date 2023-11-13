LSU vs. Georgia State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

After a nice bounce back performance against Florida on Saturday in which quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered a record-setting performance, LSU will stay at home this weekend as it hosts Georgia State in what should be a tuneup game.

The Panthers started the season 4-0 but have since struggled since facing some of the Sun Belt’s best competition, losing four of the last six games as they prepare for their only Power Five matchup of the season.

If you’re looking to do some betting research on the game, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.

The game starts at 7 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN2.

Here’s all the information you need to make a smart pick this weekend.

The lines

LSU opens as nearly a more than a four-touchdown favorite against Georgia State as of 12:30 p.m. CT on Monday, per BetMGM.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Georgia State +30.5

-110 O 71.5

-110 – LSU -30.5

-110 U 71.5

-110 –

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date : Nov. 18, 2023

Time : 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN2

Live Stream : WatchESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Injury Report

LSU

RB Logan Diggs (Questionable)

RB John Emery Jr. (Out for Season)

Georgia State

WR Ja’Cyais Credle (Out)

TE Kris Byrd (Out)

Prediction and Best Bet

LSU is coming off a big game in the win over Florida, and while that game wasn’t particularly encouraging defensively, it’s clear that LSU’s offense is just unstoppable against lesser defenses. Jayden Daniels should further cement his Heisman candidacy this weekend.

Prediction: LSU 52, Georgia State 10

Best Bet: LSU (-30.5), Under (71.5)

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire