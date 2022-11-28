LSU vs. Georgia: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for SEC Championship Game

The Tigers ended the regular season on a low note, losing on the road to Texas A&M in a game that all but ended their outside shot at making the College Football Playoff as a two-loss team.

Now, instead of entering Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia with a lot at stake, LSU will only be playing for bragging rights within the conference — and to play spoiler for the Bulldogs’ perfect season, though they’ve likely clinched a CFP spot regardless of the outcome of this one.

The defending national champions are looking to do something they didn’t do during last seasons run by capturing an SEC title, while Brian Kelly and the 9-3 Tigers hope to stand in their way.

LSU heads to Atlanta for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday against UGA. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The lines

LSU opened as a more than two score underdogs, and the line sits at 17 as of 10 a.m. CT on Monday morning.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line LSU +17

-110 O 50.5

-110 +600 Georgia -17

-110 U 50.5

-110 -900

Injury Report

The Tigers have two big health question marks on offense, starting with quarterback [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag]. He tweaked his ankle in the loss to the Aggies and briefly exited, though he finished the game. Daniels was in a walking boot Monday, but he doesnt have a high ankle sprain. Kelly was optimistic he would practice Tuesday.

Meanwhile, running back [autotag]Josh Williams[/autotag] is expected to contribute against Georgia after he dressed for Saturday’s loss but didn’t enter the contest.

On the Georgia side, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and defensive lineman Zion Logue are questionable but expected to play. Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., who left the Georgia Tech game with an injury, has an ankle sprain, putting his status in doubt.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date : December 3, 2022

Time : 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Prediction and best bet

Before last week’s loss, I didn’t expect the Tigers to upset Georgia but did think they could give the Bulldogs a tougher game than they have seen to this point. Now, I don’t think that’s the case.

UGA is far from flawless, but it is dominant in all phases of the game. Its defense is suffocating, and the offense led by Stetson Bennett IV is efficient at worst and sneakily explosive at best. This is a pretty big spread given the fact that Georgia has had some slow games this season, but it’s hard to feel confident LSU can cover.

The Tigers’ best chance is Georgia laying an egg given the fact that it is probably in the CFP regardless of the outcome of this game. But given the fact that the Bulldogs came up short in the SEC title game last year, I expect them to be motivated this time around.

Prediction: Georgia 31, LSU 13

