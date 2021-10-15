LSU vs Florida: How to watch, listen, and stream the Tigers-Gators game

Early Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, we have the Gators (4-2, 1-2) hosting the LSU Tigers (3-3, 1-2).

This game is big for both teams. The visiting Gators are looking to continue their hunt for a New Years Six bowl game. They are likely out of the hunt for the SEC East given how both Georgia and Kentucky have played this season. They would need a lot of help to get into the SEC title game at this point. The odds are definitely not in their favor.

As for the home team, LSU is playing for pride, bowl eligibility, and the head coach’s job. After an embarrassing loss on the road to Kentucky, it appears very bleak this week. The team lost by 21 to the Wildcats in a game that wasn’t even as close as the final score indicated. With the list of injuries piling up and how inept this team looks in the trenches, is there any chance of another upset win?

The Florida Gators want redemption in this game as they look to return the favor from a season ago.

LSU vs Florida: Is anyone taking the Tigers to win?

If you aren’t able to make it to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, here is how you can tune into the game.

How to Watch, Listen, and Stream

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details:

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Time: 11:00 a.m. CDT

TV: ESPN

On the call: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

Radio: LSU Radio Network

App: Watch ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

