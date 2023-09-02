LSU vs. Florida State: What to watch for in Week 1

LSU and Florida State will kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday night.

LSU begins the 2023 season where it finished last year, in Orlando.

The Tigers are currently 2.5-point favorites. That mirrors the spread from last year’s game.

This is, by far, the biggest game of the week when you factor in ranking and playoff implications. A loss wouldn’t end anyone’s year here, but it would make things tougher going forward.

There’s plenty of narrative to unpack in this one after the way last year’s game ended, but today, we’ll focus on the football aspect.

Here’s what to watch for when toe meets rubber on Sunday night.

How much has Jayden Daniels improved?

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels taking the next step was a big story all summer long. From local media to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, all reports indicate Daniels improved.

He was good last year but now the expectations are higher. LSU needs a championship-caliber quarterback.

Daniels’ profile has risen. He’s second in Heisman odds and striking national name, image and likeness deals.

On Sunday night, we’ll get our first look. LSU wants Daniels to take more shots down and create more explosive plays through the air. We know he can do that with his legs, but if he can take the top off defenses with his arm, he’ll be the elite quarterback LSU needs.

FSU’s a formidable opponent and has the tools to be one of the best pass defenses in the country. It’s a tough test for Daniels, but it’ll tell us something right away.

Can LSU force FSU into passing downs?

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State can run the ball. It’s the foundation of the Mike Norvell offense.

Its explosive run rate was second in FBS last year. This offense can rip off big chunks on the ground, whether it’s the deep stable of running backs or Travis doing it himself.

LSU needs to find a way to prevent those big runs, especially on early downs. If FSU stays on schedule, the LSU pass rush won’t be able to get after that Florida State offensive line.

Pass protection is probably the weakest link of the FSU offense. LSU can’t take advantage of that unless the Noles are putting in obvious passing situations.

Can the LSU running backs generate any big plays?

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LSU will be without Armoni Goodwin and John Emery Jr. on Sunday night.

LSU still has several trusted veterans to hand the ball too, but nobody that’s proven to be consistently explosive as a runner.

Josh Williams, Noah Cain and Logan Diggs are solid backs who can keep LSU on schedule. With Jayden Daniels at QB, that’s probably enough.

But if LSU can get some explosive plays out of its running back group on Sunday, this offense will be humming. Florida State’s linebacking group isn’t on the same level that its defensive line is. The Tiger RBs can win some battles there.

The guy who can rip off a 10-yard run here and there has a chance to ascend to the top of the depth chart.

Can LSU's secondary keep up with the FSU receivers?

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

With Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, Florida State has one of the top receiving duos in the country.

It’ll be a tough opener for an LSU secondary that remains a question mark.

LSU will start two transfers at outside corner with Zy Alexander and Duce Chestnut. The safeties are well positioned with the return of Greg Brooks Jr. and Major Burns along with the addition of Andre Sam. Outside of that, not much is certain.

Depth at corner is a concern. LSU needs Alexander and Chestnut to remain healthy and on their game all night.

LSU could really use a breakout game from Sage Ryan, too, who recently made the move to outside corner.

This group is going to be challenged and if there isn’t a breakout performer here, the LSU pass defense could be in some trouble.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire