LSU vs. Florida State live score, highlights, updates from Tigers' 2023 season opener

LSU football will begin its 2023 season against No. 8 Florida State in Orlando on Sunday (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC).

The matchup is a sequel from last year's wild game in New Orleans that resulted in the Seminoles taking down No. 5 LSU, 24-23. The Tigers were an extra point away from tying the game and sending it to overtime, but kicker Damian Ramos' extra point attempt with no time remaining was blocked by defensive back Shyheim Brown to seal the win for Florida State.

LSU enters Sunday's game following a 10-win campaign in coach Brian Kelly's first season at the helm. The Tigers also defeated Alabama and won the SEC West crown in 2022. For coach Mike Norvell, Sunday will mark the beginning of his fourth season in charge of the Seminoles. Florida State won 10 games, including its final six to close out last year.

Follow along for live scores, updates and highlights between No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State from Orlando:

MORE: Watch LSU vs. Florida State live with Fubo (free trial)

LSU vs. Florida State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F LSU — — — — — Florida State — — — — —

LSU vs. Florida State live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Pregame

6:13 p.m.: Tyrann Matthieu making an appearance in Orlando as well.

6:05 p.m.: Some pregame depth notes:

#LSU’s depth chart for tonight:

- Josh Williams appears to be available

- No Ka’Morreun Pimpton on the depth chart.

- Marlon Martinez is listed as the backup C and LG

- Sage Ryan is a backup at both CB spots and Nickel

- Jacobian Guillory is apparently starting pic.twitter.com/rxIMY702TZ — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) September 3, 2023

5:55 p.m.: Camping World Stadium is starting to fill up. From Koki Riley:

we are so back pic.twitter.com/XnJKRnyXQY — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) September 3, 2023

5:46 p.m.: LSU releases its injury report vs. Florida State, with only running back Armoni Goodwin listed as out.

Gameday Injury Report:



Armoni Goodwin (Out) — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 3, 2023

What channel is LSU vs. Florida State on today?

LSU's game vs. the Seminoles will air nationally on ABC. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Lowe will call the game from the booth while Holly Rowe reports from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU FOOTBALL SEASON PREDICTIONS: Will LSU football make the 2023 College Football Playoff? Our game-by-game predictions

What time does LSU vs. Florida State start?

Date: Sunday, Sept. 3

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

LSU vs. Florida State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of 4 p.m. CT

Spread: LSU (-1.5)

Over/under: 56.5

Moneyline: LSU -125 | Florida State +105

OMAR SPEIGHTS FEATURE: How moving from Philadelphia to Oregon matured Omar Speights, LSU football linebacker

LSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. No. 8 Florida State (Orlando, Fla.) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 22 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 3 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 25 Texas A&M* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

OFFENSIVE LINE PROGRESS: Analyzing LSU football's progress on the offensive line compared to last season

Florida State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. No. 5 LSU (Orlando, Fla.) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College* Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 9 Clemson* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU-Florida State live score, updates, highlights