LSU vs. Florida State: Let the anticipation begin for the 2023 season

The 2022 college football season is in the books. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs are national champs.

A long offseason awaits us.

It won’t be easy. Saturday’s will feel empty. We’ll yearn to be hanging out at a tailgate and hear the marching band coming through the TV.

But have no fears, because just as we do every year, we’ll make it through. And when we do, LSU will take the field against the Florida State Seminoles in Orlando.

It’s the main event of opening weekend. A game big enough to begin building the hype now. If early top 25s are any indicator, this will be a matchup of two teams ranked in the top seven or eight.

These two programs have been fighting to get back to the top of the sport for the last few years, and both feel they have the guy to lead them there — Florida State with Mike Norvell and LSU with Brian Kelly.

Florida State will be the odds-on favorite to win the ACC, and LSU is expected to compete again in the SEC.

Again, this game is slated in the Sunday slot. It’ll be a stand-alone game on national television. The entire sport will be watching.

Last year, Florida State won in the final moments, blocking LSU’s extra point that would have sent the game to overtime. If this was a movie franchise, you couldn’t write a better way to lead into the sequel.

It’ll be right back where LSU’s 2022 season ended in Camping World Stadium. It’ll also be the third year in a row Kelly has opened on a Sunday against Norvell and Florida State.

Notre Dame picked up an overtime road win to kickoff 2021.

Tied at 1-1, it’s the rubber match for Kelly and Norvell. If it’s as entertaining as the first two meetings between the two, we’re in for a treat. Except this time, the stakes are higher.

