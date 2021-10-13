LSU vs Florida: Running Backs Tale of the Tape

This will be an uphill battle on Saturday afternoon down on the Bayou. The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators feature two completely different styles when it comes to running the football.

The Gators have the No. 1 rushing attack in the SEC, ranked No. 3 nationally. While the Tigers have a bottom two attack in the conference and nationally at No. 127 in yards per game and No. 122 in yards per attempt. Safe to say these teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to running the football.

The Tigers just lost their top receiving threat in Kayshon Boutte for the season, so that puts even more pressure on a unit that is underperforming. LSU has to find a way to have some semblance of balance between the run and pass to help alleviate some of the pressure on quarterback Max Johnson.

Let’s dive into the numbers for the Tigers-Gators matchup in the running game.

In a different viewpoint this week against Florida, we will compare the LSU running back against the Gators defense and vice versa.

Ty Davis-Price vs Florida

The junior running back will have his work cut out for him when he lines up against the Gators’ defense on Saturday.

Bio:

Height 6-1 Weight 232 Class Junior

Stats:

Category Davis-Price Florida Defense Carries 67 207 Yards 287 665 YPC 4.3 3.2 TDs 2 5

The Florida Gators use multiple players in the run game including quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. Their top back is Malik Davis, who wasn’t available against Vanderbilt a week ago.

Malik Davis vs LSU Defense

Bio:

Height 5-10 Weight 207 Class RS Senior

Stats:

Category Davis LSU Defense Carries 49 220 Yards 281 925 YPC 5.7 4.2 TDs 3 7

Florida has three players with 40 or more carries this season. That trio has combined for 782 yards, 12 touchdowns, and a blistering 4.7 yards per attempt. The Tigers defense better be ready or we could see Kentucky 2.0 again this week.