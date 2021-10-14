LSU vs Florida: Is anyone taking the Tigers to win?

The kick-off between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators from Tiger Stadium is fast approaching.

While the game doesn’t seem to have the same luster of year’s past, this couldn’t be a more important game for head coach Ed Orgeron. LSU sits at 3-3 (1-2) and desperately needing a win as their gauntlet stretch of ranked opponents continues.

Following the Florida matchup, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas A&M all get their shot to disappoint the Tigers. Each team is currently ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as we head into week seven.

The Bayou Bengals limp into this game without Derek Stingley Jr, Andre Anthony, Eli Ricks, Ali Gaye, Joseph Evans, Major Burns, Kayshon Boutte, John Emery Jr, the list goes on. This is the biggest test for Coach O, can he find a way to pull off a victory when everyone has counted them out?

We give our predictions as well as look at who the experts have in this SEC showdown in the early Saturday window.

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

Any time you lose a player the caliber of Kayshon Boutte it puts a damper on the expectations. It isn’t the end by any means but it really puts a strain on any shot of an upset victory. I think the piling up of injuries will be too much for such a young core to overcome.

Florida 45, LSU 24

Lance Dawe, Contributor

Losing Eli Ricks this week may not matter much against Florida, as the Gators focus mainly on their rushing attack (Florida currently leads the SEC in rushing yards per game). Johnson may have some success at home, but Florida’s pass rush and potent running game is going to pose some issues for LSU. I think the Gators win comfortably.

Florida 42, LSU 29

USA TODAY Sports predicts LSU-Florida

A clean sweep for the Florida Gators over the LSU Tigers:

Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Florida Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Florida Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Florida Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Florida Aria Gerson, The Tennessean: Florida Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Florida Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News: Florida Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Florida Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Florida Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Florida Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Florida Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist: Florida Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Florida Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Florida

CBS Sports has a clean sweep

The panel at CBS Sports all have the Gators winning this game, as well as everyone with the exception of Dennis Dodd having Florida cover the 10.5 point spread.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report

Kerry Miller has the Gators rolling in this game

Even with a healthy Boutte, this would be a tough ask for the Tigers. Florida has outgained its opponents by 185 yards per game. The Gators are well equipped to destroy a defense that just allowed 330 rushing yards to Kentucky and has allowed more than 450 total yards in each of its four games against Power Five opponents. The question isn’t “Will Florida win?” The question is “Will Florida win by a wide enough margin to make LSU decide it’s better off with an interim coach the rest of the way?” I say yes.

Florida 41, LSU 17

College Football News' Pete Fiutak

Here is how Fiutak of College Football News sees it:

The pressure is all on the Florida side of the field. Ed Orgeron might be a big thing on the Hot Seat circuit, but Florida is still in the mix for a possible New Year’s Six game and has the Georgia problem coming up next. Lose this, and it might be a run of three losses in four games, and … It’s not going to happen. The Florida D won’t be anything special – Johnson will get his passing yards – but the ground game will dominate the time of possession battle and the D will hold firm forcing field goals instead of touchdowns in key moments. It won’t make up for last year’s loss, but it’ll be a good road win.

Florida 30, LSU 17

College Football News expert picks

The panel of experts at CFN weigh in :

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Florida

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Florida

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Florida

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Florida*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Florida

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Florida*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida

* Florida doesn’t cover the spread

The Athletic

Here is how The Athletic (subscription required) sees the game:

Seth Emerson: LSU 30, Florida 27

Allan Taylor: Florida 24, LSU 16

Aaron Suttles: Flordia 27, LSU 17

Sam Khan Jr: Florida 37, LSU 27

Brody Miller: Florida 42, LSU 17

Josh Kendall: LSU 27, Florida 20

247Sports' Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford

247Sports National Analysts:

Hummer:

No Kayshon Boutte, no Derek Stingley and no ability to stop or create the run? The Tigers and Ed Orgeron are in trouble. Maybe I’d feel a little more cautious about picking Florida to cover if this was a night game in Death Valley. But this is an 11 a.m. kickoff and the Gators are just better. And Dan Mullen certainly hasn’t forgotten what LSU cost Florida last year. I don’t think this is close.

Florida 41, LSU 24.

Crawford:

The mighty have fallen hard in Baton Rouge. Part of me wants to take the Tigers at home because it’s a rarity you can get 10 points with LSU in Baton Rouge. But I’ve seen this team give up at the line of scrimmage too often this fall and the Gators are better in the trenches on both sides of the football. I’d play the under in this game, if anything.

Florida 27, LSU 14.

