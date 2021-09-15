LSU vs Central Michigan: Three facts about the game

The LSU Tigers are just days away from their third game of the 2021 season. Following the perfect 2019 campaign, the Tigers find themselves playing .500 football ever since. With a 6-6 record in that time, they have a chance to get above that mark for the first time since they won the natty.

Last season LSU started 3-5 and needed back-to-back wins just to get to that .500 mark. Wipe the slate clean, the Tigers need to focus on getting a win this week against the Chippewas before heading to Starkville, Mississippi next Saturday. LSU looks to get revenge over last year’s demoralizing season opener against Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. Before we get to that game, the team from Death Valley needs to take care of Central Michigan.

In recent years this game would be viewed as a tune-up game for the Tigers. Get the offense and defense rolling early on and allow the younger players to get in on mop-up duty in a majority of the second half. However, there seems to be a bit of anxiety heading into this year’s game with CMU.

More on the game soon, but first let’s start with three facts about this game.

No. 1: Jim McElwain is 1-2 against LSU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No Central Michigan has never faced the LSU Tigers but their head coach Jim McElwain has. During his stint with the Florida Gators, McElwain played the Tigers every single year of his tenure. He posted a 1-2 record and 1-1 in Death Valley. LSU defeated Florida his first season then again in his final season when the Tigers visited the Swamp. Orgeron is 1-1 against McElwain as the head coach of LSU.

Next, how LSU has fared against teams from the MAC

No. 2: LSU is 6-1 against teams from the MAC

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Tigers have faced five teams from the MAC and having a winning record against each one of them. Miami (OH) is the only team that was able to knock off LSU, they faced off three times.

Ohio (1-0)

Kent State (1-0)

Eastern Michigan (1-0)

Akron (1-0)

Miami (2-1)

Story continues

The last meeting for the Bayou Bengals with the MAC came in 2015. The Eastern Michigan Eagles journeyed south to Death Valley, losing 44-22. The victory improved LSU’s record to 4-0, they finished 9-3 that season.

List

LSU Tigers updated game-by-game win probability, it's getting ugly

Finally, week three record under Orgeron

No. 3: LSU is 2-2 under Ed Orgeron in week three games

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week three is a massive game for the LSU Tigers, they don’t want to enter SEC play with a 1-2 record. Since Orgeron became the head coach, week three has been a very average week in his five seasons as the full-time head coach.

Related

Pat's POV: The Central Michigan game is a 'must-win' scenario

A look at the Week three results under Ed Orgeron:

at Mississippi State in 2017 (37-7 loss)

vs Auburn in 2018 (22-21 win)

vs Northwestern State in 2019 (65-14 win)

at Missouri in 2020 (45-41 loss)

Week three could make or break it for the head coach, who is already under scrutiny for his 2020 season and how 2021 has begun.