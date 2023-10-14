LSU vs. Auburn: How to watch Tigers’ SEC West showdown in Week 7

LSU got back on track last weekend with a win over Missouri, and after back-to-back road shootouts, the Tigers are heading back home to host Auburn for an SEC West matchup on Saturday night.

Auburn is led by a first-year coach in Hugh Freeze. It sits at 3-2 on the season and is coming off a bye after dropping its last two games against Texas A&M and Georgia. Now, Freeze is looking for a signature win on the road against a division foe.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow Saturday night’s game in Death Valley, which LSU likely must win to stay alive in the division race.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Oct. 14, 2023

Time : 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

WR Chris Hilton Jr. (Out)

Auburn

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson (Questionable)

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr. (Questionable)

RB Damari Alston (Doubtful)

Players to Watch

LSU:

Auburn:

Passing: Payton Thorne (643 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT, 62.8% completion)

Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (50 attempts, 202 yards, 2 TD)

Receiving: Jay Fair (18 receptions, 196 yards, 2 TD)

Tackling: Eugene Asante (35)

Sacks: Marcus Harris, Cam Riley, Eugene Asante (2)

Interceptions: Jaylin Simpson (4)

