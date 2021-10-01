LSU vs Auburn: How to watch, listen, and stream the SEC battle

Will it be time for retribution or will Auburn ruin it with a TJ Finley homecoming?

On Saturday night in Death Valley, the LSU Tigers will be tested when Auburn walks into Tiger Stadium for the SEC showdown. Both teams come into the game with identical 3-1 records. Both losses coming against Power Five teams, who are currently ranked in the top 25. The only difference being that LSU has already started their SEC schedule.

The Bayou Bengals defeated Mississippi State 28-25 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. Auburn escaped a win over an FCS foe with a 98-yard drive engineered by former LSU QB TJ Finley. It still looks to be up in the air as to which Auburn quarterback will take the field to open the game.

This will be Bryan Harsin’s first SEC experience and the second time in three weeks that his team will venture into hostile territory. The LSU faithful is hoping to bring the energy and force Auburn into an 0-2 start on the road.

List

Breaking down the reasons that LSU wins or loses on Saturday

If you aren’t able to make it to Death Valley on Saturday night, here is how you can tune into the game.

How to Watch, Listen, and Stream

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details:

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Time: 8 p.m. CDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: LSU Radio Network

App: Watch ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

