LSU vs Auburn: Quarterback tale of the tape

The battle of the Tigers on Saturday night in Death Valley will be a homecoming of sorts for TJ Finley. While it remains unclear who the starting quarterback will be, it marks the first game in his home state since transferring to Auburn after spring camp came to a conclusion.

It would be quite the story for the quarterback who played in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. The opportunity to come back home and make his first Auburn start against the team that signed him as a recruit in the 2020 class.

“We know that T.J. is a great young man, a great young quarterback. It looks like he is having a lot of success there. We are happy for him.” – LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Monday

While no starter has been named as of yet, it could be Max Johnson facing his former competition or Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin could go back to Bo Nix.

Next, we compare the numbers

The Quarterback Tale of the Tape

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

A look at how Max Johnson compares to both quarterbacks for Auburn. Given that Finley played limited snaps against Georgia State, we use his career numbers for comparison.

Max Johnson vs Bo Nix TJ Finley (Career) 6-5 Ht 6-3 6-7 220 Wt 214 246 Sophomore Class Junior Sophomore 87 Comp 63 93 135 Att 103 163 64.4 Comp% 61.2 57.1 1,143 Yards 724 1,126 8.5 YPA 7.0 6.9 15 TDs 5 7 3 INTs 0 5

Johnson has completed a higher percentage of his passes than the Auburn duo through four games, and he has a higher yard per attempt. This means that he is taking more shots down the field. The Auburn passers have done a better job of protecting the football this year. They have two great running backs to rely on, LSU has to generate offense through the air with the absence of the run game.