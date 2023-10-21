LSU vs. Army score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on Black Knights for second time ever
BATON ROUGE — No. 19 LSU football will try to head into its off week with a win, as the Tigers host Army in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).
The Tigers (5-2) head into this weekend's matchup after trouncing Auburn in Baton Rouge last weekend, 48-18.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw three touchdown passes and completed 20-of-27 passes for 325 yards while LSU's defense held Auburn to just 4.8 yards per play.
Army (2-4) has lost its last three games to Troy, Boston College and Syracuse.
Saturday is the second matchup between LSU and Army. The first time the two sides squared off was in 1931, a game Army won 20-0.
What channel is LSU football vs. Army on today?
TV: SEC Network
Streaming: ESPN+
Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
LSU football vs. Army start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
LSU football vs. Army betting odds
Spread: LSU (-32.5)
Over/Under: 60 points
Moneyline: LSU (-10000) | Army (+2500)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 34-31 win
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss
Oct. 7
at Missouri, 49-39 win
Oct. 14
Auburn, 48-18 win
Oct. 21
Army, 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Army football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
at Louisiana-Monroe, 17-13 loss
Saturday, Sept. 9
Delaware State, 57-0 win
Saturday, Sept. 16
at UTSA, 37-29 win
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Syracuse, 29-16 loss
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 7
Boston College, 27-24 loss
Saturday, Oct. 14
Troy, 19-0 loss
Saturday, Oct. 21
at LSU, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
UMass, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
Air Force, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Holy Cross, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Navy, 2 p.m.
