LSU vs. Army score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on Black Knights for second time ever

BATON ROUGE — No. 19 LSU football will try to head into its off week with a win, as the Tigers host Army in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

The Tigers (5-2) head into this weekend's matchup after trouncing Auburn in Baton Rouge last weekend, 48-18.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw three touchdown passes and completed 20-of-27 passes for 325 yards while LSU's defense held Auburn to just 4.8 yards per play.

Army (2-4) has lost its last three games to Troy, Boston College and Syracuse.

Saturday is the second matchup between LSU and Army. The first time the two sides squared off was in 1931, a game Army won 20-0.

What channel is LSU football vs. Army on today?

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Army start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Army betting odds

Spread: LSU (-32.5)

Over/Under: 60 points

Moneyline: LSU (-10000) | Army (+2500)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss Oct. 7 at Missouri, 49-39 win Oct. 14 Auburn, 48-18 win Oct. 21 Army, 6:30 p.m. CT Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Army football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 at Louisiana-Monroe, 17-13 loss Saturday, Sept. 9 Delaware State, 57-0 win Saturday, Sept. 16 at UTSA, 37-29 win Saturday, Sept. 23 at Syracuse, 29-16 loss Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Boston College, 27-24 loss Saturday, Oct. 14 Troy, 19-0 loss Saturday, Oct. 21 at LSU, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 UMass, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 Air Force, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 Holy Cross, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 Navy, 2 p.m.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

