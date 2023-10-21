Advertisement

LSU vs. Army score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on Black Knights for second time ever

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
BATON ROUGE — No. 19 LSU football will try to head into its off week with a win, as the Tigers host Army in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

The Tigers (5-2) head into this weekend's matchup after trouncing Auburn in Baton Rouge last weekend, 48-18.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw three touchdown passes and completed 20-of-27 passes for 325 yards while LSU's defense held Auburn to just 4.8 yards per play.

Army (2-4) has lost its last three games to Troy, Boston College and Syracuse.

Saturday is the second matchup between LSU and Army. The first time the two sides squared off was in 1931, a game Army won 20-0.

LSU football score vs. Army Black Knights

LSU football vs. Army: Live updates

What channel is LSU football vs. Army on today?

  • TV: SEC Network

  • Streaming: ESPN+

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Army start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Army betting odds

  • Spread: LSU (-32.5)

  • Over/Under: 60 points

  • Moneyline: LSU (-10000) | Army (+2500)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 45-24 loss

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 72-10 win

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 41-14 win

Sep. 23

Arkansas, 34-31 win

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss

Oct. 7

at Missouri, 49-39 win

Oct. 14

Auburn, 48-18 win

Oct. 21

Army, 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 28

Bye

Nov. 4

at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 11

Florida, TBA

Nov. 18

Georgia State, TBA

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, TBA

Army football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

at Louisiana-Monroe, 17-13 loss

Saturday, Sept. 9

Delaware State, 57-0 win

Saturday, Sept. 16

at UTSA, 37-29 win

Saturday, Sept. 23

at Syracuse, 29-16 loss

Saturday, Sept. 30

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 7

Boston College, 27-24 loss

Saturday, Oct. 14

Troy, 19-0 loss

Saturday, Oct. 21

at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

UMass, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Air Force, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Holy Cross, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Navy, 2 p.m.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU vs. Army score, updates, highlights: Tigers face Black Knights