LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch as Tigers host Arkansas for Week 4 night game in Death Valley
After a confidence-boosting 41-14 win on the road over Mississippi State, LSU returns to the more comfortable and cowbell-free confines of Tiger Stadium as it opens up its home SEC slate with a rivalry matchup against Arkansas.
The Razorbacks enter this game having lost a good deal of momentum after last week’s 38-31 home loss to BYU. Now, they’ll face a potentially more explosive offense, and they could have to keep up in a shootout without their top offensive skill-position player in running back Raheim Sanders, who is unlikely to play.
The Hogs will, however, have quarterback KJ Jefferson, who didn’t play in what was a tight 13-10 win for LSU in a cold morning game in Fayetteville.
LSU looked much more like the team it was hyped up to be in the preseason last week. It will hope that trend continues this week against another SEC West foe.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow Saturday night’s game.
How to Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sept. 23, 2023
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Injury Report
LSU
TE Mason Taylor (Probable)
JACK Ovie Oghoufo (Probable)
LB Omar Speights (Doubtful)
Arkansas
RB Raheim Sanders (Questionable)
Players to Watch
LSU:
Passing: Jayden Daniels (976 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT, 73.7% completion)
Rushing: Jayden Daniels (35 attempts, 157 yards, 2 TD)
Receiving: Malik Nabers (24 receptions, 393 yards, 3 TD)
Tackling: Zy Alexander (16)
Sacks: Jordan Jefferson, Mekhi Wingo, Major Burns, Sai’Vion Jones, Harold Perkins (1)
Interceptions: Duce Chestnut, Greg Penn III (1)
Arkansas:
Passing: KJ Jefferson (629 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 71.4% completion)
Rushing: AJ Green (28 attempts, 190 yards, 2 TD)
Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (18 receptions, 197 yards, 3 TD)
Tackling: Jaheim Thomas (30)
Sacks: Jaheim Thomas (2.5)
Interceptions: Dwight McGlothern, Hudson Clark, Antonio Greer, Jayden Johnson, Brad Spence (1)