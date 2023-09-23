LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch as Tigers host Arkansas for Week 4 night game in Death Valley

After a confidence-boosting 41-14 win on the road over Mississippi State, LSU returns to the more comfortable and cowbell-free confines of Tiger Stadium as it opens up its home SEC slate with a rivalry matchup against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks enter this game having lost a good deal of momentum after last week’s 38-31 home loss to BYU. Now, they’ll face a potentially more explosive offense, and they could have to keep up in a shootout without their top offensive skill-position player in running back Raheim Sanders, who is unlikely to play.

The Hogs will, however, have quarterback KJ Jefferson, who didn’t play in what was a tight 13-10 win for LSU in a cold morning game in Fayetteville.

LSU looked much more like the team it was hyped up to be in the preseason last week. It will hope that trend continues this week against another SEC West foe.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow Saturday night’s game.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Sept. 23, 2023

Time : 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

TE Mason Taylor (Probable)

JACK Ovie Oghoufo (Probable)

LB Omar Speights (Doubtful)

Arkansas

RB Raheim Sanders (Questionable)

Players to Watch

LSU:

Arkansas:

Passing: KJ Jefferson (629 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 71.4% completion)

Rushing: AJ Green (28 attempts, 190 yards, 2 TD)

Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (18 receptions, 197 yards, 3 TD)

Tackling: Jaheim Thomas (30)

Sacks: Jaheim Thomas (2.5)

Interceptions: Dwight McGlothern, Hudson Clark, Antonio Greer, Jayden Johnson, Brad Spence (1)

Five Things to Know

Recent History

Staff Predictions

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire