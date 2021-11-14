LSU vs Arkansas: Tigers fall in overtime to the Hogs

The LSU Tigers tried their two-quarterback system on Saturday night. Well it was more like Max Johnson got two drives and then it was the Garrett Nussmeier show.

There were moments of absolute magic for the freshman, and then there were moments where he looked like a true freshman in his first meaningful moments. He was 18/31 on the night for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions in the game, the second came in overtime.

The best offensive player on the night was between two guys. Jack Bech had a great touchdown in the first half. He caught four passes for 66 yards. Ty Davis-Price cracked 100 yards again on 28 carries, the Hogs defense made him work for it on the night.

The difference came with turnovers. The Tigers turned over the ball three times while Arkansas had zero. It was an ugly game all the way around for both teams.

KJ Jefferson didn’t have spectacular numbers in the game but he was able to evade defenders and shake off tackles in this game to extend plays. We saw it on the long touchdown throw to Dominique Johnson as he was left all alone. Following the interception of Nussmeier, Cam Little kicked the 37-yard field goal to give them the win.

It was the first win by Arkansas since 2015 and the first time they knock off Ed Orgeron. The Tigers now need wins over UL-Monroe and Texas A&M to reach the postseason.