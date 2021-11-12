LSU vs Arkansas: Staff predictions and expert picks

The LSU Tigers are one step closer to bowl eligibility, all they have to do is win ‘The Boot’ on Saturday.

Getting to the needed six wins didn’t seem that far away just five weeks ago, but since that time LSU is 1-4. During that same stretch, the once-hot Arkansas Razorbacks are just one game better at 2-3. Last week against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Hogs became bowl eligible with a three-point victory.

Given what is on the table, can LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron come away victorious? Orgeron is a perfect 5-0 against Arkansas. A look at how the staff and industry experts expect this game to go on Saturday Night in Death Valley.

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

X-Factor: KJ Jefferson

Going with an Arkansas player as the key in this game for the LSU Tigers. If he isn’t able to run the football and make plays in the passing game then it benefits the LSU defense. Jefferson is third on the Hogs team in rushing and has been efficient in the passing game. If the Tigers can minimize his impact it will favor LSU.

Prediction: Arkansas 34, LSU 31

Overall, this team has gotten up for Florida and Alabama. Following the Florida game was the debacle against Ole Miss. Will the trend pop up once against against Arkansas? This team hasn’t shown consistent effort this year and I question if they will against the Hogs.

Lance Dawe, Contributor

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

X-Factor: Cordale Flott

Flott takes the majority of his snaps in the slot, where he will be matching up with Treylon Burks. Flott is going to carry a heavy load for this LSU defense to prevent Burks from creating explosive plays downfield.

Prediction: LSU 30, Arkansas 22

LSU is going to handle Arkansas and their run game as they did to Alabama last week. I think this is a low-scoring game that features a couple of turnovers that push LSU over the edge.

Adam Hunsucker, Daily Advertiser (USA TODAY Network)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The two-quarterback system throws Arkansas off balance. LSU keeps its bowl hopes alive on a Saturday night in Death Valley.

CBS Sports Straight-Up Selections

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Analyst Pick Dennis Dodd LSU Tom Fornelli LSU Chip Patterson Arkansas Barrett Sallee Arkansas David Cobb Arkansas Shehan Jeyarajah Arkansas Jerry Palm Arkansas

College Football News Expert Picks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arkansas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What Miller Says…

LSU keeps trying to establish the run, but with the exception of shredding Florida, it just hasn’t been working. As a result, the Tigers have been held to 21 points or fewer in four of their last five games. That isn’t likely to cut it against an Arkansas offense that has run the ball at will against every opponent not named Georgia—especially considering Kentucky, UCLA, Ole Miss and Auburn ran for miles against LSU. But both of these teams have played in several head-scratchers this season, so we’ll see which direction this one goes.

1

1