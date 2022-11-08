LSU vs Arkansas Prediction Game Preview
LSU vs Arkansas game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Saturday, November 12
LSU vs Arkansas game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Saturday, November 12
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
Hear what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman had to say on Monday ahead of the Hogs' matchup against LSU.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss undefeated TCU’s huge matchup with Texas on Saturday, and debate if TCU has what it takes to continue its unbeaten streak to 10 games.
In a recent memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon announced a number of changes to help service members and their families offset the rising cost of housing, child care, and essential goods and services.
The race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat is going down to the wire. Republican Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are working to sway voters.
Our latest projections on where Big Ten teams will land in the postseason and what the College Football Playoff will look like. #B1G
Celebrities headed to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art over the weekend for the 11th edition of...
The coach said Ye was "two steps ahead of everyone" after a series of antisemitic statements.
Why are so many athletes getting into pickleball? Rich Kleiman says the sport's exploding popularity, friendly culture, and potential made it an easy choice.
An Indiana man received a 45-year prison sentenced in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors in a triple-murder case.
According to Hayes Fawcett at on3, Hill now plans to take his recruitment all the way to signing day.
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm's investment in a German container terminal. German company Elmos said late Monday that it was informed by the Economy Ministry that the sale of its factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.”
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson sought to win a third term on Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state's first Black senator. Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, painted Barnes as “dangerous” and soft on crime, hitting on one of the GOP's biggest campaign themes this cycle as it tries to win back control of the Senate. Barnes, already the state's first Black lieutenant governor, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade.
Twenty-year incumbent Lisa Murkowski aims to fend off Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro in Alaska's US Senate race.
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Tech began the game 0-9 from the field. Head coach Josh Pastner was honest about his team's efforts in the first half, and the subsequent turnaround coming out of the locker room. Pastner continued, as he detailed the team's second half performance in which the team outscored Clayton State 59-29.
Georgia vs Mississippi State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Saturday, November 12
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and are down 10.3 percent from…
"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us," Ukraine's defense minister said as he announced the arrival of the NASAMS.
The Root recently reported on a new study from the National Institutes of Health that found a link between frequent use of chemical hair straighteners and a higher risk of uterine cancer. Now customers are beginning to take action to hold companies accountable for their health.