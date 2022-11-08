LSU vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

LSU vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: LSU (7-2), Arkansas (5-4)

LSU vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

So how did LSU do this? How did it bounce back from a horrible performance in the 40-13 home loss to Tennessee to rip off three straight including a blowout over Ole Miss and a win over Alabama?

The running game got working again.

The offensive line has been a problem in pass protection, but it’s grinding away well enough to control the clock and let everything work from there. It’s not just the total yards; it’s about the yards per carry.

LSU is 6-0 when averaging 4.7 yards per carry or more – including against Bama and Ole Miss – and 2-2 when it doesn’t. It couldn’t get anything working on the ground against the Vols, and it showed.

Arkansas doesn’t get gouged all that often, but it’s 1-3 when allowing over four yards per carry.

On the flip side …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Run, run, run.

LSU did a fantastic job against the excellent Ole Miss ground attack, and it was been able to beat Florida after getting run over and held on against Alabama despite allowing 4.6 yards per carry. However, it’s playing with fire.

The Arkansas running game might have been stopped cold against Liberty last week – a season-low 144 yards – but when the ground game rolls, the team wins.

Again, like LSU, it’s about the yards per carry going 4-1 when running for five yards or more and 5-2 when averaging over four yards per pop. If this is about who’s more effective on the ground, the Hogs have the advantage.

And then there’s this …

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much does the game time matter?

It might seem trivial, but sometimes certain teams feed off of routine and energy. LSU is used to playing prime time games and is a totally different animal when it gets to feed off the jacked up Death Valley crowd at night. It played one early game all season long.

The lone noon game was at home against Tennessee in a stunningly low-energy 40-13 loss. Granted, the team on the other side had almost everything to do with that, but the team has been different later in the day and at home.

This is the fourth noon kickoff for the Hogs going 2-1. That won’t be enough to pull off the win over the red-hot Tigers, but it’ll be enough to help make this a strong fight.

LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

LSU 34, Arkansas 30

Line: LSU -3, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

LSU vs Arkansas Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

