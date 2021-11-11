LSU vs Arkansas: Five reasons the Razorbacks beat the Tigers

LSU has been more competitive than I would have thought over the course of these past few SEC games.

Have the Tigers been winning? Not necessarily, but there has been some fight in this team and it was proven last weekend when LSU went on the road and only lost to Alabama by six points (covering a 28.5-point line).

This weekend, they face another tough opponent in Arkansas, a team that is currently trying to bounce back from their midseason slide in the SEC.

Here are five reasons why LSU loses to Arkansas in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2015.

LSU is depleted defensively

Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU is without essentially their entire starting secondary in this game. They made do against Alabama, but can they do it again against a potent Arkansas offense?

KJ Jefferson

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jefferson is an incredible athlete who is still in the early stages of his development. Only a sophomore, Jefferson has already amassed over 2,200 total yards of offense and 21 touchdowns through nine games. He could be a huge problem for the Tigers.

The Arkansas ground game

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas averages 243.8 rushing yards per game, first in the SEC. LSU is seventh in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game (148.2). If the depleted secondary isn’t giving up big plays to Treylon Burks, the line could be getting gashed by the Hogs’ stable of backs.

Orgeron tinkering with the quarterbacks

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Orgeron said that Garrett Nussmeier would receive playing time vs Arkansas due to Max Johnson’s recent struggles. Switching out quarterbacks could throw LSU out of any sort of offensive rhythm they may get into.

There might not be anything left in the tank

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Was the game against Alabama the last gasp for Ed Orgeron and his team? How much more fight do the Tigers have in them? This game could be the one where LSU finally breaks.

