LSU vs Arkansas: Five reasons the Tigers knock off the Hogs

Saturday night in Death Valley. SEC football. Postseason eligibility is up for grabs.

The LSU Tigers have an opportunity to get out of the SEC West cellar with a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bayou Bengals need two wins in their final three games to become eligible for the postseason, which starts on Saturday night.

The game against ULM feels like your best opportunity for one of those wins, leaving the Arkansas and Texas A&M games. Can they knock off a conference foe to get there?

As we look to Saturday, we break down five reasons the LSU Tigers can get it done against the Hogs.

Garrett Nussmeier provides the juice on offense

We know the quarterback competition opened up this week heading into the Arkansas game with Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier trying to take the starting job. Regardless, both are expected to get plenty of playing time against the Hogs with the better man staying in the game. Fully expect that once Nuss gets into the game, he will provide some energy at the position. That energy could reinvigorate the team as they defend home turf.

Defensive effort continues into this week

The defense rose to the challenge against the No. 2 team in the country. Alabama wasn’t able to have their way on offense, two of their scores came on shorter fields following a turnover. A key this week for the Tigers is keeping up the defensive intensity. If they can force Arkansas to play one-dimensional, then they can set the tone for this football game.

Finally WR1 stands up for the LSU offense

We have waited for a wide receiver to step up for the LSU Tigers after the loss of Kayshon Boutte. For the most part, it has been far from consistent. In this game, a receiver needs to rise to the top to help out the quarterbacks. Arkansas is top five in the SEC in terms of passing yards allowed and even better on the road. Malik Nabers, Jack Bech, Deion Smith, Brian Thomas Jr, and company find a way in this game.

Daronte Jones dials up the pressure on KJ Jefferson

KJ Jefferson didn’t play in this game a year ago, but he did face the LSU Tigers in 2019. In that game, he completed just seven of 14 attempts. The Tigers were able to force the Hogs into 17 third-down situations where they converted just five. Jones showed that he would dial up the blitz against Alabama last week, expect a lot more of those plays, and force Jefferson to rush his process.

LSU controls the tempo

In 2020 when LSU was able to outlast Arkansas, they controlled the clock in this game. Holding onto the ball for 41:43 to just 18:17 for the Hogs. For the team to continue their streak against them, the Tigers need to impose their will on Arkansas. Run the ball, control the clock and keep the Arkansas offense on the sidelines.

