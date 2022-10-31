LSU vs. Alabama: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for Week 10

Fresh off a bye, LSU will return to the field on Saturday for what will certainly be the most important game of the Brian Kelly era to this point.

The Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide, who enter with one loss on the season to the Tennessee Volunteers but also had a bye after crushing Mississippi State in its last outing. These two teams sit atop the SEC West division at 4-1 in conference play, and the winner will be in the driver’s seat entering the home stretch of the regular season.

LSU will look to earn its first win over Alabama since 2019 and just its second in the series since 2011 on Saturday when the two teams square off in a night game in Death Valley, which kicks off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The lines

The Tigers will be heavy underdogs despite playing at home in this one, and they enter as nearly a two-touchdown underdog.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Alabama -13.5

-105 O 58.5

-110 -550 LSU +13.5

-115 U 58.5

-110 +400

Injury Report

LSU has a couple of players with a questionable designation entering the week, namely [autotag]Jack Bech[/autotag], [autotag]Major Burns[/autotag] and [autotag]Garrett Dellinger[/autotag]. All have missed games recently but could return, with Bech and Burns expected to play. [autotag]John Emory Jr.[/autotag] is questionable with an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s team is relatively healthy, though it lost defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe for the season in its last outing.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: November 5, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Prediction and best bet

Who would’ve guessed heading into the season (or during the early stretch of it) that LSU would enter this game with an SEC West title potentially at stake? It’s been a great Year 1 for the Tigers already; a win Saturday would just be the icing on the cake. Alabama looks vulnerable, and I think 14 points is a pretty big spread, given how LSU is playing. I like the Tigers to cover, I just simply haven’t seen enough to pick them outright against what is perhaps the most talented team in college football.

Prediction: Alabama 38, LSU 28

