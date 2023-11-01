LSU vs. Alabama by the numbers

Its once again LSU/Alabama week.

Over the last 20 years or so, this has become one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the SEC.

It’s a game that typically features several future first-round picks on both sides and always carries some sort of SEC implications.

It’s another big one this year. ESPN’s College GameDay will be there this week, making it the 12th time the show’s appeared at this game. That ties it with Ohio State and Penn State for the most featured matchup.

There’s plenty of narrative to go around, too. Brian Kelly notched a signature win in year one last year by going for two to pull the upset in overtime.

But here, we’ll focus on the numbers. Here’s how Alabama and LSU stack up on paper.

The QBs

LSU owns a decided advantage here. Jayden Daniels is one of the best quarterbacks in the country right now as he continues to climb in the Heisman race.

That’s not a slight against Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, who’s become one of the most explosive players in the sport.

Here’s how the two compare.

Both rank top five in yards/completion. Milroe isn’t always consistent, but when he’s good, he’s taking the top off defenses.

Daniels has maintained that same explosiveness while completing nearly 10% more of his passes.

Offense

This game used to be circled as a defensive showcase, but those years are long gone. We’ve seen some high-scoring affairs here recently and with this LSU offense, we could be in for another one.

It’s evident how the Alabama offense makes its money. It might struggle from a down to down basis, but they find enough big plays to keep rolling.

The LSU offense is elite across the board. Its efficient and explosive through the air and on the ground and finishes drives, ranking third in points per opportunity.

Defense

Here’s where Alabama owns a considerable advantage. The LSU defense has played well lately, but it hasn’t faced a good offense since allowing 39 points at Missouri.

Meanwhile, the Bama defense is one of the best in the country.

If you’re trying to find a silver lining for LSU, there isn’t one right now. We haven’t seen this defense perform up to standard against an offense as good as Alabama’s.

And with the secondary growing even more depleted, it’s easy to expect a lot of points.

Ratings

When it comes to advanced ratings, such as SP+ and FEI, there isn’t much distance between LSU and Alabama.

This lines up with the Vegas spread, which sits at Alabama -3 at the moment.

