LSU vs Alabama: Five reasons the Tigers could shock the world

There’s always a chance, right?

It seems hopeless for LSU against Alabama this weekend. The Tigers are massive underdogs to the No. 3 Crimson Tide, who have picked the pace back up after losing to Texas A&M earlier in the season.

LSU is essentially holding on for dear life as they await their next head coach. Without confident leadership, we may see this LSU team stoop to lows worse than we saw earlier in the year. No win is guaranteed for the Tigers.

But. if we want to be optimistic about the rest of the season, let’s start with this week’s opponent. Here are five reasons why LSU could beat Alabama.

LSU's pass rush

LSU has 24 sacks this season, and Alabama isn’t very good at pass blocking. Expect a couple of sacks created from this LSU front. Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari have proven that they can get to the quarterback, now they just have to do it.

LSU's ground game

We could see another breakout game from Tyrion Davis-Price. Alabama’s defense isn’t as good as we’ve seen before (20.4 ppg allowed). In two of their last three games, TDP has averaged greater than 6.8 yards per attempt.

Alabama is undisciplined

I’m not sure what it is with this Alabama team, but they are not as sound and disciplined as they have been under Nick Saban. It’s going to bite them in a game down the road. The Tide is among the bottom 40 in FBS in terms of penalty yards per game (62.9), while LSU is top four (32.6).

Alabama's lack of "Alabama-like" skill position players

Alabama has Bryce Young and Jameson Williams. Those are the difference makers. Outside of those two players, Alabama lacks “Alabama-like” guys that can break open a game. I’m not saying the Tide lacks talent, by no means. I’m saying the guys they have right now aren’t home-run hitters like we’ve seen in years past.

Did anyone predict Texas A&M beating Alabama?

Except for maybe me. But LSU could shock the world again. We’ve seen it happen already this year. This year we have seen upset after upset in college football, why not continue the trend?

