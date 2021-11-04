LSU vs Alabama: Five reasons the Tigers fall in Tuscaloosa

With just four weeks remaining on the LSU Tigers 2021 college football schedule, they need two wins to reach the postseason. Last year they would have played had it not been for the self-imposed bowl ban.

On Saturday they have a very tall task with the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. They found themselves No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 3 in the AFCA Coaches poll.

On Wednesday, we examined just how the LSU Tigers and Ed Orgeron could shock the world. Can they possibly win in Tuscaloosa for the second-straight time?

Playing devil’s advocate, we examine the five reasons why the Tide will continue their winning ways in the series.

The talent gap

No one will accuse the LSU Tigers of having a lack of talent, it is just that most of their talent is injured. Kayshon Boutte, Eli Ricks, and Derek Stingley Jr are all five-star recruits. All of which are done for the season. This doesn’t even account for five-star running back John Emery Jr, who was ruled ineligible before the season. The big question remains, do the Tigers have the requisite firepower to keep up with the Tide?

The Alabama running game vs the LSU run defense

Alabama has been known for having a top-running game in recent years, much like the LSU Tigers. However, it is the rush defense that has been a problem for the Bayou Bengals this season. They rank No. 9 in the SEC allowing 166 yards per game. The Tigers also allow 4.4 yards per attempt, No. 11 in the SEC. Both are ranked in the mid-80s among all 130 FBS schools. Brian Robinson Jr could be in for a big game.

A limping secondary vs Jameson Williams and John Metchie

If both Derek Stingley Jr and Eli Ricks were playing in this game, you would have to like your chances. Both gone and behind them, it isn’t much better. Cordale Flott has been banged up and Sage Ryan is out for this game. The Tigers have allowed the fourth-most yards through the air (242.5) per game, and the second-most touchdowns (18) in the SEC.

Protecting Max Johnson

The offensive line has been an issue all season long. LSU has allowed the third-most sacks in the SEC with the most yards lost on sacks. Oh, by the way, Will Anderson Jr is pretty good at getting to the quarterback and disrupting in the backfield. He leads the Alabama defense with 7.5 sacks and 13 TFLs. Their inability to protect the quarterback would lead to another 55-17 type game for Alabama.

Is there a player who can step up on offense?

Ty Davis-Price? Jaray Jenkins? Jack Bech? Deion Smith? Malik Nabers? Who will it be for the LSU Tigers? The team doesn’t have their best weapon in Kayshon Boutte, so somebody will have to give Max Johnson some help if they want to knock off Alabama. They will likely need some help from the Tide in terms of punts, big plays on special teams allowed, and turnovers. The team needs a bonafide leader to step up and I am not sure there is one with so many young players on offense being thrust into the lineup.

