LSU vs Alabama: Who are the experts picking to win?

In recent years this was a huge game in the eyes of the SEC, however, it has lost its luster. Not because of anything going on in Tuscaloosa, but because of the mediocre football being played in Baton Rouge.

“I knew if we won that game, we had a chance,” Orgeron said about the 2019 title run. “Things are different now but it’s still LSU-Alabama. My job is to get these guys to play as hard as we can and we’re going to be prepared.”

You hope they are prepared and have a better showing than they did a year ago, LSU lost by 38 points to the eventual national champions. This game features the last two champs, but no one is really talking about the game from a national perspective.

“We had one of the best seasons in football and then we got locked up it seemed like for almost a year,” Orgeron said. “I would have liked to have gone out recruiting and doing the things that we want to do, but I can’t say it made that much of a difference in what’s happening now.”

With so many doubting the Tigers, for good reason, is anyone picking them to shock the world? With the number of top 25 teams falling this season, it has shades of 2007 all over again. That season, LSU beat Alabama by one touchdown. Here’s hoping that they can do the unthinkable.

The experts weigh in.

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

I will start off by saying I haven’t made an accurate prediction for this team since the Central Michigan game. However, I think this one is pretty cut and dry. LSU is absolutely struggling right now and the Alabama Crimson Tide are like sharks in the water, they can smell the blood. Not to mention they remember the postgame speech from Ed Orgeron after the last game in Tuscaloosa. This could get ugly.

Alabama 56, LSU 14

Lance Dawe, Contributor

I don’t expect this game to be very close from the beginning. LSU’s defense is going to fold against an Alabama team that is hungry to prove that they are on the same level as Georgia. I think that we may see more than one quarterback play in this game for LSU.

Alabama 49, LSU 20

Roll Tide Wire's Staff Predictions

AJ Spurr, Site Editor: Alabama 56, LSU 13

Stacey Blackwood, Contributor: Alabama 52, LSU 14

Layne Gerbig: Alabama 48, LSU 17

Adam Hunsucker, Lafayette Daily Advertiser (USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama 41, LSU 17: The Crimson Tide build a comfortable lead and cruise through the second half. Nussmeier once again looks sharp in garbage time, leading to more discussions about LSU’s quarterback situation.

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

In 10 of the last 11 meetings between these SEC West rivals, LSU has been held to 17 points or fewer. The Tigers were also held to 21 points or fewer in three of their four games in October this year. And LSU’s defense has been pretty bad once again this year, allowing at least 450 total yards in all six games against Power Five opponents. There have been some gems in this rivalry over the years, but there’s nothing to suggest this will be one of them. The only drama here will be for the bettors sweating out the 28.5-point spread for the final few minutes.

Prediction: Alabama 41, LSU 14

247Sports: Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford

Chris Hummer

Alabama coming off a bye against a team so banged up it couldn’t even scrimmage during the bye week? I like the Tide. This isn’t the juggernaut Alabama offense of 2020. But the Tide still move the ball as well as anyone nationally and have a huge advantage against a LSU defense that ranks 82nd nationally in yards allowed per play. No last-season magic for Ed Orgeron this week

Alabama 49, LSU 20

Brad Crawford

Big spreads scare me with Alabama, but after the Crimson Tide somehow covered in a game they had no business doing so this season (Tennessee), I’ll ride them this week. Bryce Young needs a big game against a depleted secondary to stay atop the Heisman race coming down the home stretch and I’ll think he’ll do so with at least four touchdown passes.

Alabama 48, LSU 17

CBS Sports

It is a clean sweep for the Alabama Crimson Tide. All seven CBS Sports analysts going with the home team.

Chip Patterson, Shehan Jeyarajah, and Jerry Palm fully expect the Tide to cover the 28.5 point spread.

