LSU vs Alabama: Behind enemy lines with Roll Tide Wire

We still have another week until the LSU Tigers head into Tuscaloosa to battle the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both teams enjoying the open week to try to regroup and heal during this downtime.

LSU comes into the game at 4-4 and needs to find two wins down the stretch to earn bowl eligibility. Alabama is in firm control of the SEC West despite the loss to A&M, as long as they win out the Tide will likely face Georgia in the SEC Championship.

The Tigers, could play spoiler and make way for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss to take advantage. Auburn is still in the mix as well with a game against Alabama looming at the end of the season.

Alabama contributor with Roll Tide Wire, Griffin McVeigh answered five open-week questions ahead of next week’s showdown.

Is playcalling with Bill O'Brien a problem?

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Early in the season it seemed there were issues with running the ball in the red zone, is that still the case with Bill O’Brien’s playcalling?

I think Bill O’Brien learned his lesson from the Texas A&M game. Brian Robinson Jr. has gotten his touches since then, especially in the red zone. Not to say he does not trust Bryce Young but at some point, passing for three straight plays does not work. ‘Feed B-Rob’ will continue to be the motto.

How is the "young" quarterback looking?

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Have there been any growing pains with Bryce Young at quarterback in year one?

He’s been the strong point of the offense to this point. With a lackluster offensive line and a major drop-off at receiver, if there has been any offensive success, it’s been because of Bryce Young. As we get further along in the year (Iron Bowl, potential SEC championship), there may be some growing pains due to the moment being big. But to this point, Young has been the star.

The blueprint on beating Alabama

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M was able to knock off Alabama a few weeks ago and Tennessee played them close. Can LSU use the same blueprint?

Counter question? Which LSU team shows up? If it’s the one against Florida, Alabama should have a closer game than many imagine. If the one from last week against Ole Miss travels to Tuscaloosa, this one could be wrapped up sooner rather than later. I really think when kickoff is will determine how good of a game this will be. If the television stations decided for 11 a.m., LSU could catch Alabama asleep a little bit. Anything past then and the Bryant Denny Stadium crowd will be ready to rock and provide the early momentum the Crimson Tide needs.

Who is more dangerous?

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the bigger threat on offense to slow down for LSU? John Metchie or Brian Robinson Jr?

Of the two, I will go for Brian Robinson Jr. With the injuries at running back, No. 4 has been getting a ton of carries. He has nearly 500 more rushing yards than anybody else on the roster and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. John Metchie has been somewhat of a disappointment thus far. Jameson Williams has really emerged as the No. 1 receiver in the offense.

The offensive line better be ready

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Can LSU neutralize Will Anderson on the Edge?

I don’t think anybody can neutralize Will Anderson off the edge. His stats were comparable to Derrick Thomas against Mississippi State the other week. That’s when you know you’re in good company.

