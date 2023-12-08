LSU visits NC State transfer quarterback MJ Morris

While LSU seems to be confident in backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier taking over the starting role for Jayden Daniels in 2024, the Tigers are looking at an inexperienced depth chart at the position next season.

Coach Brian Kelly has not ruled out the team adding a transfer quarterback this offseason, and it seems the primary target is former NC State player MJ Morris.

The Tigers had reportedly already been in contact with Morris, and on Wednesday night, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan made the trip up to Raleigh to visit Morris at his apartment, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos.

Morris has appeared in nine games in two seasons for the Wolfpack, throwing for 1,367 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He started at NC State this season, but after playing in four games, he opted to sit the rest of the year and preserve his redshirt season.

He will have three remaining years of eligibility.

As things currently stand, LSU’s quarterback room in 2024 comprises of Nussmeier — who has appeared in 17 games while attempting 174 passes in three seasons but has never made a start — as well as redshirt freshman Rickie Collins and 2024 commit Colin Hurley, who is likely heading for a redshirt season as a true freshman after reclassifying from 2025.

While Nussmeier is likely to get his chance to lead this team after staying at LSU through Daniels’ tenure, it’s not surprising that LSU is looking to add another player with experience at the position.

