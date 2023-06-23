How LSU vacating 37 wins impacts Les Miles’ potential CFB Hall of Fame candidacy

After multiple years of waiting, a decision from the NCAA regarding LSU’s infractions case finally came down on Thursday.

Both LSU’s football and basketball programs received three years probation, and the school’s self-imposed penalties, most of which were already public knowledge, proved to be heavily mitigating factors.

However, there was one interesting revelation from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process report. Among the self-imposed penalties that remained confidential was the vacating of all 37 wins between 2012-15.

This has to do with former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander, who was deemed ineligible during his entire time at LSU. However, it could ultimately have a major impact on former coach Les Miles.

Miles was previously 145-73 (.665). To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, coaches must have a winning percentage of at least .600.

However, with the vacated wins, his record now sits at 108-73, below that threshold.

Miles, who last coached in 2020, will soon become eligible for the Hall of Fame. The Hall would have to assess and approve his nomination, given the fact that he doesn’t meet the .600 criteria.

