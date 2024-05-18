LSU-USC is a top drawing card in college football Week 1

The clash between USC and LSU on Labor Day weekend is one of the very best games on the board in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. The real question is this: Is it the number one game on the schedule, or is there another game bigger than Trojans-Tigers? College Sports Wire ranked the top five games in Week 1.

LSU Tigers Wire had this to say about the battle in Las Vegas:

“We’ll learn a lot about coach Brian Kelly’s team right off the bat in Year 3 as the Tigers head to Las Vegas to kick off the season against USC, now a Big Ten program, in Week 1.

“Both teams have a lot of similarities. Both are coming off disappointing seasons, both have third-year coaches and both have new starting quarterbacks after losing a Heisman winner this offseason to the draft.”

