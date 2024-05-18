LSU-USC listed among best games on Week 1 college football schedule

The 2024 season is shaping up to be one of change for LSU football, which lost a lot of talent on both sides of the ball — particularly on offense — after 2023.

We’ll learn a lot about coach Brian Kelly’s team right off the bat in Year 3 as the Tigers head to Las Vegas to kick off the season against USC, now a Big Ten program, in Week 1.

Both teams have a lot of similarities. Both are coming off disappointing seasons, both have third-year coaches and both have new starting quarterbacks after losing a Heisman winner this offseason to the draft.

That game is going to answer a lot of questions about both teams and College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn ranked it as the second-best game on the Week 1 schedule.

It wasn’t that long ago that many thought Lincoln Riley would be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, but he ended up out west with the USC Trojans. This matchup will feature a pair of teams trying to figure out their offenses after their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks were drafted 1-2 in the 2024 NFL draft. A win will set each team up for success in the upcoming season. What makes this game so intriguing is the fact that both teams have plenty of questions especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The season-opener between Kelly and Riley should be intriguing, and the loser of that game will face significant questions entering a conference slate with some new teams.

