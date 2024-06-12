LSU and USC enter 2024 clash with uncanny similarities

USC and LSU football fans have had very similar conversations this offseason. It’s uncanny how many parallels there are between the Trojans and the Tigers on the football field.

We have made note of this:

The USC-LSU game is fascinating for a number of reasons. One is that the two programs have a lot in common. They both had terrible defenses last season and completely revamped their defensive coaching staffs. They both had Heisman Trophy winners at quarterback the past two seasons. They both have coaches who left elite programs for other elite programs. They both underachieved last year. They both have failed to win conference championships this decade. They both have inadequate depth on their defensive lines. They both have uncertain quarterback situations entering the 2024 season.

Mark Rogers, Matt Zemek and I talked to Matt Moscona of ESPN Baton Rouge and the YouTube channel “After Further Review” about the numerous parallels between LSU and USC in 2024. (Insert Spiderman meme here.)

Our discussion is at 5:50 in the video:

