LSU, unlike Arkansas, has a culture problem

There is a reason that Ed Orgeron is not returning as coach following the season.

The culture is broken at LSU.

To quote Mike Leach after his infamous profane rant following the last game he ever coached at Texas Tech in 2009, “people ask around the country, what’s wrong with this team, what’s wrong with that team? Odds are it’s something similar.”

What Leach was referring to was a culture in Lubbock that was already damaged a year after his Red Raiders went 11-2 and climbed as high as No. 2 nationally.

His team thought that it was somebody after doing that, and that all they had to do was walk on the field next year and opponents would just cower down.

This wasn’t the case, as the team slipped to 9-4 and a distant third in the Big 12 South and Leach was ultimately fired in scandal although it was later shown to be blown way out of proportion by the Texas Tech administration and national media.

Comparing it to LSU, after going 15-0 and winning the national championship, Orgeron thought he and his Tigers had arrived.

All they had to do was show up. The record since Joe Burrow left for the NFL after defeating Clemson?

9-10, and 7-9 in the SEC. Pretty pedestrian, and certainly not what LSU accepts nor pays for.

The coaching carousel is already spinning and will continue to do so the next few weeks.

Decision makers in Baton Rouge either already have their guy or they are waiting to see how November shakes out before making their move.

The last three full-time coaches have won a national title (Saban, Miles, Orgeron), and they all did it within four years of being hired.

That’s a lot of pressure on the next coach.

Good luck, Scott Woodward.