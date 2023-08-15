LSU underrated by preseason AP Poll, CBS Sports says

The Tigers were unranked entering what many expected to be a rebuilding year in Baton Rouge in 2022. LSU was projected near the bottom of the SEC West, but the team won the division in a stunning 10-4 Year 1 from coach Brian Kelly.

Now, this team is earning quite a bit more respect entering the 2023 season. Per both the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, LSU is the preseason No. 5 team.

That might sound pretty lofty, but CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee actually doesn’t think it’s high enough. He listed LSU as one of the team’s underrated by the preseason AP Poll.

The Tigers are ranked No. 5, but should be up to a solid No. 4. Coach Brian Kelly’s crew has a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback in Jayden Daniels, a deep and versatile offensive line, some studs at wide receiver and a front seven that is led by star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. — who has a case for the title of “best player in college football.” Maason Smith is back up front on defense after a season-ending injury in Week 1 last year. Kelly also hit the transfer portal hard to shore up a secondary that was essentially the only glaring hole on the roster of the defending SEC West champs. The Tigers have a case to be No. 3, and are closer to that spot than No. 5.

Sallee is certainly bullish on the Tigers, and as he points out, the only real position group on the roster with significant questions is the secondary, where LSU added a number of experienced transfers.

LSU fans will hope that Sallee is right as their team prepares to open the season against Florida State in what will be a top-10 matchup in Orlando.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire