LSU unable to hold practice or Tiger Bowl due to injury list

It has been a rough go for the LSU Tigers this year with injuries and the product on the field. After eight weeks they sit at 4-4 (2-3) and the injury list continues to grow by the day.

During the SEC media call on Tuesday, Ed Orgeron stated they couldn’t hold their practice or ‘Tiger Bowl’ scrimmage tomorrow due to the number of injuries.

“We don’t have enough players to do the Tiger Bowl scrimmage tomorrow,” Orgeron said. We don’t have enough players healthy enough to have a full practice today. So you have to make adjustments.”

LSU recently lost Anthony Bradford for the season to go with the long list of other players who are gone for the year. Given how many players saw their season end abruptly, this shouldn’t come as a shock. Or perhaps the team and Orgeron don’t want to risk any more injuries during the open week.

It wouldn’t be the craziest idea to give them time to recover and rest with no game this week.