LSU-UCLA: College Football News game prediction

Saturday night in Pasadena, California, the LSU Tigers will finally get back on the field. In a wild week that saw them relocate football operations to Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium, they are that much closer to the season debut.

There are plenty of storylines heading into this game. For starters, how will uprooting to Houston impact the team? The offense will have a new look under passing game coordinator DJ Mangas and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, who spent a season under Joe Brady in Carolina. Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte headline the offense looking to return to their 2019 form.

On the topic of returning to 2019 form, we have starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Last season was not what many expected from the boundary defender that stole the show against Clemson in the CFP national championship game on the defensive side. New defensive coordinator Darote Jones hopes to bring back the defense known for taking the ball away.

As we look forward to the game on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl, our colleagues at College Football News break down how the LSU-UCLA game ends.

What CFN Says…