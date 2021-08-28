LSU’s two-deep defensive projection ahead of the season opener
There is just a week until the LSU Tigers head to Pasadena, California, for a week one battle with the UCLA Bruins. For head coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, they are hoping for a better defensive effort in 2021.
Under the guidance of then coordinator Bo Pelini, the Tigers defense was abysmal. In 10 games last year, they allowed more points and yards than we have seen in 70 years. This is the reason that Jones is now the man to lead the defense heading into 2021.
Eli Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr look for better efforts from a secondary that allowed 323 yards per game through the air. As a whole, the defense allowed almost 500 yards per game.
Strongside Edge
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Strongside Edge's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
11
Ali Gaye
Sr
6-6
250
55
Jarell Cherry
Jr
6-2
259
Nose Tackle
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nose Tackle's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
92
Neil Farrell Jr
Sr
6-4
325
99
Jaquelin Roy
So
6-4
297
Defensive Tackle
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive Tackle's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
94
Joseph Evans
RS So
6-1
306
0
Maason Smith
Fr
6-6
292
Weakside Edge
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Weakside Edge's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
3
Andre Anthony
Sr
6-4
251
8
BJ Ojulari
So
6-3
244
Weakside Linebacker
(Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
WILL Linebacker's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
23
Micah Baskerville
Sr
6-2
223
10
Josh White
So
6-0
220
Middle Linebacker
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
MIKE Linebacker's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
18
Damone Clark
Sr
6-3
240
22
Navonteque Strong
So
6-2
230
Strongside Linebacker
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
SAM Linebacker's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
19
Mike Jones Jr
So
6-2
234
58
Jared Small
Sr
5-11
207
Cornerback
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cornerback's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
7
Derek Stingley Jr
Jr
6-1
195
2
Dwight McClothern
So
6-2
186
Free Safety
(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Free Safety's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
5
Jay Wards
Jr
6-1
180
28
Major Burns
Fr
6-3
178
Strong Safety
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Strong Safety's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
4
Todd Harris Jr
Sr
5-11
195
21
Jordan Toles
So
6-2
203
Cornerback
(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Cornerback's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
1
Eli Ricks
So
6-2
195
25
Cordale Flott
Jr
6-2
170
Kickers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Kicker's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
36
Cade York
Jr
6-1
198
43
Preston Stafford
Jr
6-0
172
Punter's 2-Deep
No.
Player
Class
Ht
Wt
38
Peyton Todd
Fr
6-4
228
32
Avery Atkins
Sr
6-0
218
1
1