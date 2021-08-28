LSU’s two-deep defensive projection ahead of the season opener

Patrick Conn
·3 min read
There is just a week until the LSU Tigers head to Pasadena, California, for a week one battle with the UCLA Bruins. For head coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, they are hoping for a better defensive effort in 2021.

Under the guidance of then coordinator Bo Pelini, the Tigers defense was abysmal. In 10 games last year, they allowed more points and yards than we have seen in 70 years. This is the reason that Jones is now the man to lead the defense heading into 2021.

Eli Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr look for better efforts from a secondary that allowed 323 yards per game through the air. As a whole, the defense allowed almost 500 yards per game.

As we did with the offense, here is how we are projecting the two-deep depth chart on that side of the ball ahead of the UCLA game.

Strongside Edge

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Strongside Edge's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

11

Ali Gaye

Sr

6-6

250

55

Jarell Cherry

Jr

6-2

259

Nose Tackle

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nose Tackle's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

92

Neil Farrell Jr

Sr

6-4

325

99

Jaquelin Roy

So

6-4

297

Defensive Tackle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Tackle's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

94

Joseph Evans

RS So

6-1

306

0

Maason Smith

Fr

6-6

292

Weakside Edge

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Weakside Edge's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

3

Andre Anthony

Sr

6-4

251

8

BJ Ojulari

So

6-3

244

Weakside Linebacker

(Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

WILL Linebacker's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

23

Micah Baskerville

Sr

6-2

223

10

Josh White

So

6-0

220

Middle Linebacker

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

MIKE Linebacker's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

18

Damone Clark

Sr

6-3

240

22

Navonteque Strong

So

6-2

230

Strongside Linebacker

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

SAM Linebacker's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

19

Mike Jones Jr

So

6-2

234

58

Jared Small

Sr

5-11

207

Cornerback

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cornerback's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

7

Derek Stingley Jr

Jr

6-1

195

2

Dwight McClothern

So

6-2

186

Free Safety

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Free Safety's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

5

Jay Wards

Jr

6-1

180

28

Major Burns

Fr

6-3

178

Strong Safety

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Strong Safety's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

4

Todd Harris Jr

Sr

5-11

195

21

Jordan Toles

So

6-2

203

Cornerback

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Cornerback's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

1

Eli Ricks

So

6-2

195

25

Cordale Flott

Jr

6-2

170

Kickers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

36

Cade York

Jr

6-1

198

43

Preston Stafford

Jr

6-0

172

Punter's 2-Deep

No.

Player

Class

Ht

Wt

38

Peyton Todd

Fr

6-4

228

32

Avery Atkins

Sr

6-0

218

1

1

