LSU’s two-deep defensive projection ahead of the season opener

There is just a week until the LSU Tigers head to Pasadena, California, for a week one battle with the UCLA Bruins. For head coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, they are hoping for a better defensive effort in 2021.

Under the guidance of then coordinator Bo Pelini, the Tigers defense was abysmal. In 10 games last year, they allowed more points and yards than we have seen in 70 years. This is the reason that Jones is now the man to lead the defense heading into 2021.

Eli Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr look for better efforts from a secondary that allowed 323 yards per game through the air. As a whole, the defense allowed almost 500 yards per game.

Strongside Edge

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Strongside Edge's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 11 Ali Gaye Sr 6-6 250 55 Jarell Cherry Jr 6-2 259

Nose Tackle

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nose Tackle's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 92 Neil Farrell Jr Sr 6-4 325 99 Jaquelin Roy So 6-4 297

Defensive Tackle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Tackle's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 94 Joseph Evans RS So 6-1 306 0 Maason Smith Fr 6-6 292

Weakside Edge

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Weakside Edge's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 3 Andre Anthony Sr 6-4 251 8 BJ Ojulari So 6-3 244

Weakside Linebacker

(Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

WILL Linebacker's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 23 Micah Baskerville Sr 6-2 223 10 Josh White So 6-0 220

Middle Linebacker

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

MIKE Linebacker's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 18 Damone Clark Sr 6-3 240 22 Navonteque Strong So 6-2 230

Strongside Linebacker

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

SAM Linebacker's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 19 Mike Jones Jr So 6-2 234 58 Jared Small Sr 5-11 207

Cornerback

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cornerback's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 7 Derek Stingley Jr Jr 6-1 195 2 Dwight McClothern So 6-2 186

Free Safety

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Free Safety's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 5 Jay Wards Jr 6-1 180 28 Major Burns Fr 6-3 178

Strong Safety

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Strong Safety's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 4 Todd Harris Jr Sr 5-11 195 21 Jordan Toles So 6-2 203

Cornerback

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Cornerback's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 1 Eli Ricks So 6-2 195 25 Cordale Flott Jr 6-2 170

Kickers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 36 Cade York Jr 6-1 198 43 Preston Stafford Jr 6-0 172

Punter's 2-Deep

No. Player Class Ht Wt 38 Peyton Todd Fr 6-4 228 32 Avery Atkins Sr 6-0 218

