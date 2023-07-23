LSU trying to shore things up with linebacker commit at Bayou Splash visit

Even when a player is committed to a school and staff, you never know for sure how a recruitment will end until signing day — and sometimes even later.

The Tigers are looking to shore things up with 2024 linebacker commit Xavier Atkins, who has been the subject of a number of flip attempts this offseason, when he’s on campus for Bayou Splash next weekend.

The four-star is originally from Louisiana but transferred to Shadow Creek High School in Humble, Texas, this summer. He ranks as the No. 243 player nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Atkins has been committed to LSU since July 5, but he’s faced several flip attempts. He’s taken multiple official visits, with schools like Arkansas, TCU, Colorado, Utah, Texas A&M and others after him, according to On3.

He’s still reportedly planning an official visit to Baton Rouge, as well.

