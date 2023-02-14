LSU trying to pry this offensive tackle prospect away from several Texas Big 12 programs

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Bennett Warren is a 6-foot-7, 305-pound, three-star offensive tackle from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Sugar Land, Texas, where he plays for Fort Bend Christian Academy. The Eagles finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a win over All Saints in the TAPPS Division II state championship game.

Warren has been Crystal Balled to Texas A&M by 247Sports but Houston is a 33% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Warren has some quick feet for a guy that is 6-foot-7 and over 300 pounds. Once he gets his paws on you, you are going for a ride. He is as strong as an ox and he uses that strength to rack up on pancake blocks.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

33

108

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Sugar Land, Texas

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-7

Weight

305

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 27, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Texas A&M

  • Houston

  • Texas

  • Rice

Recruiting Projection

  • Crystal Balled to Texas A&M

  • Houston is a 33% favorite per On3

Twitter

