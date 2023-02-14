LSU trying to pry this offensive tackle prospect away from several Texas Big 12 programs

Bennett Warren is a 6-foot-7, 305-pound, three-star offensive tackle from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Sugar Land, Texas, where he plays for Fort Bend Christian Academy. The Eagles finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a win over All Saints in the TAPPS Division II state championship game.

Warren has been Crystal Balled to Texas A&M by 247Sports but Houston is a 33% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Warren has some quick feet for a guy that is 6-foot-7 and over 300 pounds. Once he gets his paws on you, you are going for a ride. He is as strong as an ox and he uses that strength to rack up on pancake blocks.

FILM

Ratings

247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 33 108 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Sugar Land, Texas Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 305 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 27, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Texas A&M

Houston

Texas

Rice

Recruiting Projection

Crystal Balled to Texas A&M

Houston is a 33% favorite per On3

Twitter

After a talk with @coachbraddavis I am blessed to receive an offer from LSU!!💜💛 pic.twitter.com/sad1Qn3Kpz — Bennett Warren (@BenzWarren76) January 27, 2023

