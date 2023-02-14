LSU trying to pry this offensive tackle prospect away from several Texas Big 12 programs
Bennett Warren is a 6-foot-7, 305-pound, three-star offensive tackle from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Sugar Land, Texas, where he plays for Fort Bend Christian Academy. The Eagles finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a win over All Saints in the TAPPS Division II state championship game.
Warren has been Crystal Balled to Texas A&M by 247Sports but Houston is a 33% favorite per On3.
Film Analysis: Warren has some quick feet for a guy that is 6-foot-7 and over 300 pounds. Once he gets his paws on you, you are going for a ride. He is as strong as an ox and he uses that strength to rack up on pancake blocks.
FILM
Ratings
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
33
108
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Sugar Land, Texas
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-7
Weight
305
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 27, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Texas A&M
Houston
Rice
Recruiting Projection
Crystal Balled to Texas A&M
Houston is a 33% favorite per On3
After a talk with @coachbraddavis I am blessed to receive an offer from LSU!!💜💛 pic.twitter.com/sad1Qn3Kpz
— Bennett Warren (@BenzWarren76) January 27, 2023
