LSU trying to flip top Louisiana prospect ahead of February signing day

It’s been a successful early signing day overall for LSU. The team hasn’t suffered any losses, and as of publication, 25 of the 27 players who entered the day committed have inked their national letters of intent with the program.

However, one of the most important recruiting battles in the 2024 class for LSU won’t be settled during the early signing period. The Tigers are trying to flip five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley — the top prospect in the state of Louisiana — from Texas A&M.

McKinley committed to the Aggies in September, but the Acadiana (Lafayette) prospect won’t sign until February. He has an LSU official visit set for Jan. 12 and will visit Tennessee the following week.

According to On3, both LSU and Texas have been in heavy contact with McKinley trying to sway him from his commitment to TAMU.

Both Texas and LSU have been in contact with 5-star Texas A&M DL commit Dominick McKinley multiple times in past 16 hours, according to @GHamilton_On3. Coming into NSD, McKinley was expected to wait to sign until February. Read: https://t.co/kR66pYZzRM pic.twitter.com/j8Wfwys1Yu — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 20, 2023

LSU currently either holds commitments from or has signed 11 of the top 15 players in the state of Louisiana, but it is still holding out hope it can flip the biggest prize of all in McKinley.

