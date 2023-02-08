LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia

Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship.

DeBose currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but he is currently committed to playing for the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Film Analysis: DeBose plays in one of the toughest regions in the state of Alabama so he goes up against top-level talent every week. DeBose is a mauler at the line of scrimmage and would fit in well at LSU.

Ratings

247 4 83 5 7 Rivals 4 40 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite 4 50 4 6

Vitals

Hometown Mobile, Alabama Projected Position OT Height 6-5 Weight 315 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on January 26, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Georgia

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Auburn

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Committed to Georgia

Twitter

