LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia

Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship.

DeBose currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but he is currently committed to playing for the back-to-back national champion  Georgia Bulldogs.

Film Analysis: DeBose plays in one of the toughest regions in the state of Alabama so he goes up against top-level talent every week. DeBose is a mauler at the line of scrimmage and would fit in well at LSU.

FILM

Ratings

247

4

83

5

7

Rivals

4

40

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

4

50

4

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mobile, Alabama

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-5

Weight

315

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 26, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Georgia

  • Ole Miss

  • Mississippi State

  • Auburn

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Committed to Georgia

