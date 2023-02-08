LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship.
DeBose currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but he is currently committed to playing for the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Film Analysis: DeBose plays in one of the toughest regions in the state of Alabama so he goes up against top-level talent every week. DeBose is a mauler at the line of scrimmage and would fit in well at LSU.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
83
5
7
Rivals
4
40
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
4
50
4
6
Vitals
Hometown
Mobile, Alabama
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-5
Weight
315
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 26, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Georgia
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Committed to Georgia
I am extremely blessed to receive an offer form Louisiana State University🐯🟣⚪️ #blessed @coachcook55 @coachmaye3 @ChapmanShalimar @coachbraddavis @BenThomasPreps @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/0DswYs2xIS
— Micah DeBose (@MicahDebose) January 26, 2023
