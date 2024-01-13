Should LSU try to land Alabama WR transfer Isaiah Bond?

The name’s Bond, Isaiah Bond.

We all know the news by now. Nick Saban has retired from coaching at Alabama. Because of that, Alabama players have 30 days to enter their names into the transfer portal to weigh their options. One of the players to enter his name into the portal was Bond.

If it was not for Bond, Alabama would have never made the College Football Playoff. He was the one who made the miraculous catch on 4th and 31 to give Alabama a win over the Auburn Tigers. Bond recorded 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns as he was one of the best receivers on Alabama’s team.

He is a dynamic playmaker that was only a Sophomore in 2023 so he will enter the 2024 season with two years of eligibility remaining. If Brian Kelly and LSU want to try to land an impact receiver for Garrett Nussmeier out of the transfer portal, Bond would be a good choice.

