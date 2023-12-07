LSU true freshman tight end enters the transfer portal

LSU signed three tight ends in the 2023 class, but with Mason Taylor only being a sophomore, some attrition following the season was expected.

We saw that on Wednesday as true freshman tight end Jackson McGohan entered the transfer portal. A three-star prospect in the 2023 class from Miamisburg, Ohio, McGohan appeared in eight games during his first season in Baton Rouge.

Most of that action came on special teams, and he didn’t catch a pass.

LSU’s tight end outlook in 2024 still looks good. Taylor is expected to return, as are other 2023 signees Mac Markway and Ka'Morreun Pimpton. The Tigers also have a commitment from Trey'Dez Green, a Louisiana prospect who ranks as the top tight end in the 2024 class.

PORTAL NEWS: #LSU TE Jackson McGohan has entered the trasnfer portal. LSU Portal Tracker: https://t.co/awfEQMJNPY pic.twitter.com/0NeHODaOuy — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) December 6, 2023

McGohan becomes the fifth LSU scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season.

